Woman jumps from apartment in Pasay to escape abusers, kidnappers

A woman jumped from her apartment building in Pasay City to escape her alleged abusers according to a report on GMA News.

Based on the CCTV footage obtained by authorities, the woman jumped from the third floor of the apartment to run away from Chinese kidnappers and abusers.

Authorities then came to rescue her and another woman from the building.

The alleged victims were a Cambodian and Vietnamese.

Based on the initial investigation, the suspects were in an SUV going to the apartment but fled the scene when they saw the victims talking to the residents.

“Nagview kami ng CCTV yun nga na-identify namin yung sasakyan na ito, na isa sa getaway vehicle ng suspect,” said Police Lieutenant Dennis Desalisa, chief of Pasay Police Investigation.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ning Yuangqiang. He was seen leaving the apartment building and transferring to another vehicle.

The police said the victims allegedly applied for a POGO job but later on discovered it to be a fake hiring.

“Meron siyang kasama nasa six to eight persons na nag-rape doon sa biktima,” Desalisa said.

The arrested suspect denies the allegations.