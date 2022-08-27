Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman jumps from apartment in Pasay to escape abusers, kidnappers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A woman jumped from her apartment building in Pasay City to escape her alleged abusers according to a report on GMA News.

Based on the CCTV footage obtained by authorities, the woman jumped from the third floor of the apartment to run away from Chinese kidnappers and abusers.

Screen Shot 2022 08 27 at 10.56.30 PM

Authorities then came to rescue her and another woman from the building.

The alleged victims were a Cambodian and Vietnamese.

Based on the initial investigation, the suspects were in an SUV going to the apartment but fled the scene when they saw the victims talking to the residents.

“Nagview kami ng CCTV yun nga na-identify namin yung sasakyan na ito, na isa sa getaway vehicle ng suspect,” said Police Lieutenant Dennis Desalisa, chief of Pasay Police Investigation.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ning Yuangqiang. He was seen leaving the apartment building and transferring to another vehicle.

The police said the victims allegedly applied for a POGO job but later on discovered it to be a fake hiring.

“Meron siyang kasama nasa six to eight persons na nag-rape doon sa biktima,” Desalisa said.

The arrested suspect denies the allegations. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 27 at 11.48.25 PM

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Abra

3 hours ago
diokno

Gov’t eyes limiting ‘ayuda’ to those with national IDs

4 hours ago
dswd

Walk-ins still try their luck at DSWD central office to get study aid 

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 27 at 10.31.08 PM

Indian gangster killed in gang war in Philippines

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button