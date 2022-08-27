Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Walk-ins still try their luck at DSWD central office to get study aid 

Department of Social Welfare and Development workers interview students obtaining educational assistance at the agency’s main office in Batasan Hills, Quezon City on Saturday (Aug. 27, 2022). The Department of the Interior and Local Government is assisting in the payout to avoid a repeat of the large crowd that flocked to the department last week. (PNA photo by Rico H. Borja)

Walk-ins continue to troop to the central office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday, August 27, despite the announcement that only those with with scheduled appointments will be accommodated.

In a GMA News report, most of the people that went to the central office did not receive their confirmation text message and only took on their chance to get the cash aid.

On Thursday, the DSWD said that walk-ins will no longer be accommodated to prevent the chaos and confusion that happened last week on the first day of its cash aid distribution. 

Those who would like to receive the assistance will have to register at [email protected]. Applicants can also visit the DSWD website and their social media accounts to get more information.

Under the program, P1,000 will be given to elementary students, P2,000 for high school students, P3,000 for senior high school students, and P4,000 for college students or vocational courses under the one-time cash aid grant. 

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

