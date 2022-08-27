Walk-ins still try their luck at DSWD central office to get study aid 

Walk-ins continue to troop to the central office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday, August 27, despite the announcement that only those with with scheduled appointments will be accommodated.

In a GMA News report, most of the people that went to the central office did not receive their confirmation text message and only took on their chance to get the cash aid.

On Thursday, the DSWD said that walk-ins will no longer be accommodated to prevent the chaos and confusion that happened last week on the first day of its cash aid distribution.

Those who would like to receive the assistance will have to register at [email protected]. Applicants can also visit the DSWD website and their social media accounts to get more information.

Under the program, P1,000 will be given to elementary students, P2,000 for high school students, P3,000 for senior high school students, and P4,000 for college students or vocational courses under the one-time cash aid grant.