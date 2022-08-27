Top Korean actors set to visit Philippines in October

Top Korean actors are coming to the Philippines sometime in October to promote their movie.

Manila-based Korean TV personality and entrepreneur Grace Lee — whose company Glimmer Inc. is now actively engaged in the distribution and licensing of top-tier Korean films for the Philippine market –said, “The details are confidential but it’s really something to look forward to.”

“Korean leading men coming to the Philippines to promote their movie is something that has not happened before. In fact, it is something that hasn’t been done in Southeast Asia. The top actors usually just go to promote in Japan or China. Now, Filipino K-fans will be able to see their movie idols up close,” Grace was quoted as saying in a report by Manila Bulletin.

Glimmer Inc. is now busy gearing up for the local showing of “Hunt” starting Aug. 31. It is Korean cinema’s third top grosser for 2022 and marks the directorial debut of Lee Jung-Ae who is known for his role in Squid Games. Lee also acts in this espionage movie with his real-life bosom buddy, award-winning actor Jung Woo-sung, local media reports said.