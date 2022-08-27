Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No PCR tests required to return to schools in Dubai

PCR negative tests are not required for students returning to schools in Dubai after the summer break, said the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), adding that there is no Covid-19 testing requirement this year.

Covid-19 patients (students), according to the circular sent to schools, must be isolated for 10 days while social distancing rules and face masks in indoor areas continue to be mandatory.

However, other emirates have different Covid-19 norms for students.

In Abu Dhabi, students are required to undergo a PCR test to join classes on the first day of the academic year/term.

A PCR negative report of less than 96 hours is required for all staff and students above 12 years to enter the school campus in the UAE capital. The Al Hosn app must also be green for parents and other visitors to enter the school premises.

