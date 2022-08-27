Motorist arrested for performing dangerous stunts in Ras Al Khaimah

A driver, whose video performing stunts in a car in Ras Al Khaimah went viral, has been arrested by the emirate’s police.

Ras Al Khaimah Police received a report of footage being shared online of a motorist showing off his vehicle with dangerous manoeuvres that jeopardised his safety and the safety of other road users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by شرطة رأس الخيمة (@rakpoliceghq)

The investigating team identified the driver — a 25-year-old man — and impounded his vehicle, Maj Ahmed Al Naqbi, director of traffic and patrols at Ras Al Khaimah Police, was quoted as saying.

The driver was referred to authorities on charges of endangering his life and the lives of others, Maj Al Naqbi revealed on the force’s social media accounts.

Urging drivers to respect traffic regulations, he said that driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers life invites a fine of AED2,000 ($544), 23 traffic points on a driving licence and confiscation of a vehicle for 60 days.