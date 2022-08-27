Latest NewsNews

Motorist arrested for performing dangerous stunts in Ras Al Khaimah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago

Courtesy: RAK Police

A driver, whose video performing stunts in a car in Ras Al Khaimah went viral, has been arrested by the emirate’s police.

Ras Al Khaimah Police received a report of footage being shared online of a motorist showing off his vehicle with dangerous manoeuvres that jeopardised his safety and the safety of other road users.

The investigating team identified the driver — a 25-year-old man — and impounded his vehicle, Maj Ahmed Al Naqbi, director of traffic and patrols at Ras Al Khaimah Police, was quoted as saying.

The driver was referred to authorities on charges of endangering his life and the lives of others, Maj Al Naqbi revealed on the force’s social media accounts.

Urging drivers to respect traffic regulations, he said that driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers life invites a fine of AED2,000 ($544), 23 traffic points on a driving licence and confiscation of a vehicle for 60 days.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dswd

Walk-ins still try their luck at DSWD central office to get study aid 

5 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 27 at 10.31.08 PM

Indian gangster killed in gang war in Philippines

10 mins ago
asdfg

Filipino veteran dies after being assaulted, robbed in Baltimore

36 mins ago
korean

Top Korean actors set to visit Philippines in October

47 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button