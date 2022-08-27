Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Abra

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeAbra#iFelt_AbraEarthquake
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 28 August 2022 – 02:27 AM
Magnitude = 5.5
Depth = 007 km
Location = 17.40°N, 120.61°E – 002 km S 44° E of Pilar (Abra)
The quake has also been felt in neighboring provinces in different intensities.
Intensity IV – Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
Intensity III – Sinait, Ilocos Sur
Intensity II – Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Intensity I – Claveria, Penablanca, Cagayan; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Urdaneta, Infanta, Sison, Pangasinan; Madella, Quirino
It can be recalled that Abra was placed under state of calamity after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the province last July 27 where several buildings collapsed.
As of writing, at least three aftershocks have been recorded by PHIVOLCS.