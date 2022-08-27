Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Abra

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has released an advisory which states that an earthquake with 7km depth hit East of Pilar Abra early Sunday morning, 28 August 2022 at 02:27 AM.
 

The quake has also been felt in neighboring provinces in different intensities.

Intensity IV – Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
Intensity III – Sinait, Ilocos Sur
Intensity II – Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Intensity I – Claveria, Penablanca, Cagayan; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Urdaneta, Infanta, Sison, Pangasinan; Madella, Quirino

It can be recalled that Abra was placed under state of calamity after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the province last July 27 where several buildings collapsed.

Read: Abra placed under state of calamity after powerful earthquake

As of writing, at least three aftershocks have been recorded by PHIVOLCS.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

