Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Abra

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has released an advisory which states that an earthquake with 7km depth hit East of Pilar Abra early Sunday morning, 28 August 2022 at 02:27 AM.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has released an advisory which states that an earthquake with 7km depth hit East of Pilar Abra early Sunday morning, 28 August 2022 at 02:27 AM.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeAbra#iFelt_AbraEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 28 August 2022 – 02:27 AM

Magnitude = 5.5

Depth = 007 km

Location = 17.40°N, 120.61°E – 002 km S 44° E of Pilar (Abra)https://t.co/BQexd2E0Yr pic.twitter.com/MqNtcsCQL3 — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) August 27, 2022

The quake has also been felt in neighboring provinces in different intensities.

Intensity IV – Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III – Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II – Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I – Claveria, Penablanca, Cagayan; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Urdaneta, Infanta, Sison, Pangasinan; Madella, Quirino

It can be recalled that Abra was placed under state of calamity after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the province last July 27 where several buildings collapsed.

Read: Abra placed under state of calamity after powerful earthquake

As of writing, at least three aftershocks have been recorded by PHIVOLCS.