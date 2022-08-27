KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for not halting for ‘stop’ sign on school buses

Motorists in Abu Dhabi face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic points for not stopping on the left-mounted sign on school buses, the Integrated Transport Centre (ICT) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the emirate has highlighted.

Violations of the sign are automatically monitored, said the authorities.

School bus drivers have also been advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure safe transportation of 155,000 students in the UAE’s capital.

Here are some of dos and don’ts for the school bus drivers in Abu Dhabi: