KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for not halting for ‘stop’ sign on school buses

Motorists in Abu Dhabi face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic points for not stopping on the left-mounted sign on school buses, the Integrated Transport Centre (ICT) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the emirate has highlighted.
Violations of the sign are automatically monitored, said the authorities.
School bus drivers have also been advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure safe transportation of 155,000 students in the UAE’s capital.
Here are some of dos and don’ts for the school bus drivers in Abu Dhabi:
- Bus drivers must use flasher lights when students are crossing roads and streets and bus supervisors are not to permit any student to disembark the vehicle, except at the designated areas.
- They must ensure that the bus is free of students after finishing every round.
- School bus drivers, as well as supervisors and operators must entirely comply with all the requirements and regulations set for school transport buses in order to provide safe and secure transport for students.
- It is the responsibility of the bus drivers to conduct daily maintenance checks of the vehicle to ensure its safety, reiterating that adherence to speed limits and designated bus routes, as well as the proper use of the side-mounted ‘Stop’ sign that requires a complete stop for all vehicles on both sides of the bus within a distance of no less than five meters, also falls under the responsibility of the school bus driver.
- Supervisors are responsible for ascertaining that all students are wearing their seatbelts.
- They must ensure the availability of a first aid kit on the bus at all times.
- They must assist students under the age of 11 to cross roads and deliver them safely to their guardians.
- Bus supervisors to make sure that the guardian of each student is present at the bus arrival point if their children are under the age of 11.
- Bus supervisors must inform and advise children on the importance of adhering to safety measures during the bus journey.
- Regularly sanitise school buses as part of the general measures that contribute to maintaining students’ health and safety.
- Parents and the public shall report any violations by bus drivers, or in case of any remarks observed regarding the safety or security of school buses by calling the Abu Dhabi government call centre on 800555.