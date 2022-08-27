Gov’t eyes limiting ‘ayuda’ to those with national IDs

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno revealed that the government is finding ways on how to maximize the use of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or national ID in cash transfer and subsidy programs of the government.

During the house hearing on the proposed P5.268 trillion budget, Diokno believes that giving ayuda in relation to the pandemic should be discontinued..

“I think that should already be discontinued because we have actually fully recovered and because of the limited fiscal space,” Diokno said.

Diokno adds that leakages in the distribution of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

“The most efficient way to do this is by requiring all the citizens to have a national ID,” Diokno said.

“We are thinking along the lines of maybe limiting the beneficiaries to those who have national ID,” he added.