Filipino veteran dies after being assaulted, robbed in Baltimore

An unidentified assailant left a Filipino veteran of the US Navy dead after attacking and robbing him in Canton, Southeast Baltimore, on August 20.

Victor Malabayabas, 60, a known figure in local church activities died from his injuries after the assailant threw him to the ground and fled with his wallet, said Baltimore Police.

The suspect asked Malabayabas for a tissue as the victim approached his home after grocery shopping. After he gave the suspect a tissue, the latter reportedly grabbed him, threw him against a car and to the ground, causing serious injuries.

“When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground,” police said. “The suspect then removed the victim’s wallet before fleeing the location.”

According to Malabayabas’ neighbor, the robbery took place while he was bringing in groceries into his house. The witness called the police and started yelling before other neighbors came out to help Malabayabas.

Malabayabas died in the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide by the state medical coroner.