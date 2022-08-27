Dubai Metro offers free ride, extended operating hours to deal with DXB airport rush

Dubai Metro services have been extended for two hours during the weekend, according to the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

On August 27 and 28, services will be extended from midnight to 2am the next day, the RTA has tweeted, adding that passengers would be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station during these hours.

For your comfort, #RTA extended #DubaiMetro operating hours to transport passengers for free from Airport Terminal 3 Metro Station to centrepoint Station for 2 hours on 27 & 28 August from 12 midnight to 2 AM (next day). pic.twitter.com/LrK5lvphOw — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 27, 2022

An RTA representative was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times that the move is in anticipation of higher demand for transportation from the airport due to the end of summer vacation and school holidays.

“RTA extends Dubai Metro operating hours for 2 hours on 27 & 28 August from 12 midnight till 2 AM (next day) to transport passengers for free from Airport Terminal 3 Metro Station to centrepoint Station,” the authority said.

The passengers may continue their journey via public transport, including taxis, it highlighted.