85 rescued after boat caught fire in Batangas

The Philippine Coast guard confirmed that a total of 85 people were rescued after a boat caught fire off Batangas Port, Philippines last Friday, August 26.

The roll-on roll-off vessel (ro-ro) had 47 passengers and 38 crew members. A 44-year-old woman was injured from the incident and was brought to the nearest hospital.

fire1

The team initially said that two people were missing but PCG clarified on Saturday that all passengers aboard the ferry were accounted for.

In a video shared by PCG, thick black smoke can be seen coming off the vessel which appeared to have been completely charred.

The first two decks of the boat were completely destructed by the fire.

fire3

Families can be seen comforting one another after being rescued from the boat in photos shared by PCG.

fire123

On Saturday, August 27, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Regional Office IV has suspended the passenger ship safety certificate of MV Asia Philippines, the operator of the boat which caught fire.

PCG is still conducting an investigation to determine what caused the fire.

