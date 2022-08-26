PNP urged to probe reports of abductions, rape

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has been urged to seriously look into the alleged rising cases of abductions and rapes in the country to reduce “widespread panic and fear.”

In a letter to PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. this Friday, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. advised the PNP to verify the reports circulating on social media about the alleged “increasing abductions of minor children, mostly female, by persons aboard white vans.”

He reportedly noted that similar reports have previously emerged on social media but these were dismissed by the police as unverified and untrue.

RELATED STORY: ‘Missing’ Jovelyn Galleno’s belongings found beside skeletal remains

“I urge the PNP to seriously look into these posts that have been widely shared on social media, starting to cause widespread panic and fear,” Revilla was quoted as saying in the letter.

“I likewise urge the police force to investigate similar reports involving rape and sexual assault of hapless women,” he reportedly said.

The senator’s his office has been approached by a number of parents expressing their anxiety over the safety of their children, especially that face-to-face classes have already resumed, said a report in Inquirer.

READ ON: WATCH: Kidnapped man from Batangas found dead in Quezon days later

“We must be certain as to the truth or falsity of these reports,” Revilla said. “We must allay the fears of our people and get to the root of these reports.”

PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo earlier rejected the reports, saying that there was no pattern that the recent abductions were connected.