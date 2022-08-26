Over 1.5M Filipinos work as freelancers for overseas firms

More than 1.5 million Filipinos have registered themselves on international online platforms for freelancing services, a latest report has highlighted.

The survey on the state of the Philippines’ gig economy, conducted by mobile wallet app GCash and financial services firm Payoneer, highlighted the growing overseas opportunities for freelancers.

The survey, which covered 5,560 GCash users nationwide, revealed that freelancers working with local and overseas clients earn 57 percent more per hour than those who work with just local clients.

“As Filipinos are renowned for their creativity, work ethic, and customer service-orientation, it is not surprising that more and more international businesses are willing to pay for Filipino talent,” Creative Economy Council of the Philippines President Paolo Mercado was quoted as saying by Manila Bulletin.

“This should motivate more freelancers in the Philippines to take their freelancing journey to the global stage and benefit from higher earning potential,” Miguel Warren, Vice President of Payoneer for South East Asia, reportedly said.

In Payoneer’s Global Gig Economy Index 2019, the Philippines landed in sixth place as the fastest-growing market in the world, with a 35 percent growth in freelance earnings.