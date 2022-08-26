Malaysian court acquits Filipina of husband’s death charges

A Sessions Court in Malaysian district of Lahad Datu on Thursday acquitted a Filipina mother of a charge of causing her husband’s death three years ago.

Almaida Abdullah Alwi had been in custody since the death of her Malaysian husband, Raslan Jaya, 33, on May 24, 2019, local media reports said.

Raslan, who was stabbed at a rented room in Felda Sahabat 7, near Lahad Datu, later died at the Lahad Datu Hospital. This led to Almaida’s arrest and investigation.

READ ON: Angry wife shames cheating husband in Australian newspaper

Judge Zaini Fishir reportedly ordered the 29-year-old housemaid to be acquitted and discharged after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case.

The court held that there was a break of the chain of evidence on the knife and the absence of forensic evidence on the said knife to link the same with the deceased and the accused.

READ ON: Husband demands AED 100,000 from ex-wife for forgery in Al Ain

The court also reportedly highlighted the absence of a motive in the case and that there was an issue with the length of time from when the deceased was stabbed to his death at the Lahad Datu Hospital.

“As such, the prosecution was unable to establish a prima facie case against the accused under the said charge preferred. The accused is granted an order of acquittal and discharge under the same,” the judge was quoted as saying.