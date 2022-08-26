KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED 500 fine for violating bicycle, e-scooter rules in Abu Dhabi

Bicycle and e-bike riders who violate rules in Abu Dhabi will now face penalty between AED 200 and AED 500.

Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police, has started enforcing fines for breaches of rules regarding bicycles and electric bikes for individual use in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities outline the following violations where riders would be liable to pay fines:

Failure to adhere to the safety instructions and standards;

Violations related to riding bicycles on prohibited roads and areas

Bicycle and electric bikes, according to ITC, are one of the “first and last mile” services that link bus stations, shopping malls, services and residential areas, and enable community members to reach their destinations quickly without making a dent in their pockets.

