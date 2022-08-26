Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Food, utilities, transportation consume 50% of Filipinos’ income – study

Filipinos spend around half of their income on food, utilities, and transportation, said data analytics group Kantar, adding that the first one takes up a third of their wallet.

Nearly a third of Filipino income, according to the Kantar Shopperscope study, was dedicated for food expenses, in 2018.

This increased as the pandemic began in 2020 to 37 percent, but eventually decreased to 31 percent come 2022, the report said.

The research group associated this with the habit of eating outside brought upon by quarantine rules becoming more liberal.

“This is because Filipinos across all socioeconomic classes have started to eat out again with the loosening of the quarantine restrictions,” the report said.

According to the Kantar report, expenses for food, utilities, and transportation went from 49 percent in 2018 to 57 percent during the pandemic’s first year.

Consistent with the spending behavior just on food, the share decreased to a 46 percent share in income, it added.

