Court orders firm to pay woman AED100,000 for not employing her

A woman — who filed a lawsuit against an Abu Dhabi-based company that refused to employ her after she signed the job offer – will receive AED100,000 in compensation, besides the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.

In her lawsuit, the woman had demanding AED 300,000 in compensation for the material and moral damage she incurred as a result of not joining the job even after signing the employment offer sent by the company.

The appellant highlighted that she received a job offer from the human resources department of the appellee company, to employ her as a manager for one of its branches, with a monthly salary of Dhs9,000, local media reports said.

The woman said she had already signed the job offer and resent it to the company after resigning from the company she worked for before, a Gulf Today report pointed out.

The appellant reportedly added that the company delayed in handing over her the job and was surprised by a message from the human resources department of the company apologising for not being able to employ her, which caused her material and moral damage.

The court ordered the company to pay the appellant AED 100,000, besides the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.