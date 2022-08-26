Abu Dhabi’s family court for expats registers 25 marriages a day

In the first eight months of 2022, Abu Dhabi’s new Non Muslim Family Court has registered more than 2,200 marriages.

The latest Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) figures have pointed out that this is equivalent 25 marriages a day, or four weddings an hour.

The department also highlighted that demand had doubled over the past three months after the unveiling of the “Express” civil marriage service, which allows for nuptials to be completed within 24 hours of first applying to the court for approval, instead of the previous 48 hours.

The ADJD said the express service was introduced in response to the large number of tourists seeking to take advantage of the low cost (AED 300) of marrying in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, a total of 95 applications for no-fault divorce and joint custody were registered — a 40 per cent increase since May.