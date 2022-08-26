4 out of 10 employed Filipinos ‘overqualified’ for their jobs – study

About 4 out of 10 or 40 per cent of employed Filipinos have academic credentials beyond what is needed in their jobs, a recent study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) has highlighted.

Learned Filipinos earn only 5 percent more for finishing their studies despite being relatively overeducated for their positions, the PIDs report added.

RELATED STORY: Ople optimistic on more job opportunities for Filipino seafarers

“With the growing number of jobseekers eagerly looking to start and grow in their careers, job mismatches have become normal occurrences despite being a concern in the job market,” a report in Manila Bulletin pointed out.

A job mismatch, according to JobStreet, is a growing phenomenon wherein the skills required to be successful in a certain position and the skills possessed by a certain employee are not aligned with each other, consequently affecting the employee’s work productivity, motivation and development.

READ ON: Illegal recruitment firm in Manila promising fake jobs in UAE, Middle East shut down

“Job or skills mismatch can come in the form of either a horizontal or vertical mismatch. A horizontal mismatch is when an employee who has studied in one field works in a completely different one. Employees that are considered under this type of mismatch may have the right level of education but do not have the ideal level of expertise. An example for this mismatch is a person who has a journalism degree is working in a sales and marketing position,” the Manila Bulletin highlighted in one of its reports.

“A vertical mismatch is when an employee’s level of expertise does not match the level needed for a job. The terms of over qualification and under qualification would fall under this type of skills mismatch. For example, an engineering graduate working as a customer support representative, a position which they may be overqualified for,” it added.