Vlogger in Davao under fire for doing ‘Ligo Challenge’ while driving motorcycle

An online influencer from the Davao region is now under investigation after authorities caught her doing the “ligo challenge” for video content online while riding a motorcycle. The viral “ligo” challenge refers to a trend on social media where people take a bath while doing other tasks.

“An investigation went underway as HPG XI Regional Chief PCol Jomaira B. Estrada submitted their recommendation concerning the viral video of social media influencer Norme Garcia doing the ‘Ligo Challenge’ while driving her motorcycle,” according to a post on the Facebook page of the Land Transportation Officer (LTO) Enforcer XI Matalim.

“LTO XI Regional Director Neil M. Canedo sent to investigate Regional Law Enforcement Section Head Thomas Edward Roales along with his Team Leaders to probe into the matter,” it added.

Authorities also went to the scene of the crime and identified the road where Norme shot the controversial video content.

“The influencer was informed of her violations and awaits administrative sanctions after the exhaustion of the legal process,” the LTO added.

According to the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), making this type of content or vlog is strictly prohibited.

“This can be considered Reckless Driving under RA No. 4136, Driving without Helmet in RA No. 10054 and Distracted Driving in RA No. 10913 which there are appropriate penalties and fines, in addition to the possible cancellation of the license,” HPG said.

Norme said that she wants to handle matters privately before posting anything about the case. The content creator also thanked everyone who has supported her so far despite present circumstances.

“I’m really willing to face any consequences about my actions so please cooperate with the HPG and LTO,” said Norme.