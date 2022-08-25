Philippines ‘fastest-growing’ Asean-5 economy in H1 2022 – Balisacan

The Philippines — which performed as the fastest-growing economy in Asean-5 in the first half of 2022 — will be able to sustain robust expansion for the rest of this year and throughout the Marcos administration, the country’s chief economist has highlighted.

“The Philippines is today the best-performing economy among major Asean members. In 2021 and the first half of 2022, our economy grew the fastest, indicating that the recovery of our high-growth trajectory in the past decade has been quite robust,” said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan during the 43rd National Conference of Employers.

Despite slower second quarter economic growth of 7.4 percent due to high consumer prices, first half gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaged 7.8 percent, outpacing the 6.9-percent expansion in Malaysia, 6.4 percent in Vietnam, 5.2 percent in Indonesia and 2.4 percent in Thailand, Balisacan, who heads the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), pointed out.

Last year, the Philippines’ GDP growth of 5.7 percent also surpassed Indonesia’s 3.7 percent, Malaysia’s 3.1 percent, Vietnam’s 2.6 percent and Thailand’s 1.6 percent, he added..