Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1M fine, jail for using electronic systems to commit crimes in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago

Using electronic systems for committing crimes or concealing evidence may invite up to AED 1 million fine and a two-year jail term in the UAE, the country’s Public Prosecution (PP) highlighted on social media

The UAE PP said that in accordance with the Article 16, Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, whoever possesses, acquires, prepares, designs, produces, imports, makes available, or uses any computer programme, information technology means, pass codes, symbols encryption with the intent of committing any of the crimes stipulated in this Decree-Law, to conceal its evidence or traces, or prevent its discovery, shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of two years and or a fine of no less than Dhs200,000 and not more than Dhs1 million.

The post was part of the Public Prosecution’s efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislation in the country.

RELATED STORY: UAE: Up to Dh10 million fine, possible jail time for spreading rumors and committing e-crimes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dandel fernandez chess 2nd place 2

Dubai-based OFW nurse bags 2nd at 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival – Frontline Heroes

8 mins ago
Pia Wurtzback Jeremy Jauncey London

“I gained… a Daddy.”: Pia Wurtzbach greets fiancé Jeremy Jauncey on his birthday

22 mins ago
bill shock

‘Ano to buong bayan?’ PHP1.5 million electric bill shocks Laguna resident

27 mins ago
dirham 500 1

Court rejects woman’s plea seeking AED 150,000 from ex-husband in Abu Dhabi

30 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button