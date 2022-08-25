KNOW THE LAW: AED 1M fine, jail for using electronic systems to commit crimes in UAE

Using electronic systems for committing crimes or concealing evidence may invite up to AED 1 million fine and a two-year jail term in the UAE, the country’s Public Prosecution (PP) highlighted on social media

The UAE PP said that in accordance with the Article 16, Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, whoever possesses, acquires, prepares, designs, produces, imports, makes available, or uses any computer programme, information technology means, pass codes, symbols encryption with the intent of committing any of the crimes stipulated in this Decree-Law, to conceal its evidence or traces, or prevent its discovery, shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of two years and or a fine of no less than Dhs200,000 and not more than Dhs1 million.

The post was part of the Public Prosecution’s efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislation in the country.

