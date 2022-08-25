Japan’s police chief resigns over Abe assassination

The head of Japan’s National Police Agency tendered his resignation on Thursday (Aug 25) after the investigation findings on security of former prime minister Shinzo Abe were released.

Abe was shot and killed on the campaign trail on Jul 8 in the Nara region.

“We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that’s why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today,” AFP quoted Itaru Nakamura as saying.

Nakamura announced his resignation at a press briefing detailing the findings of an investigation into flaws in how the former prime minister was protected.

“As we scrutinized and reflected on the incident, we decided to start over and overhaul our security system,” Nakamura added.