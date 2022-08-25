Latest News

Japan’s police chief resigns over Abe assassination

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The head of Japan’s National Police Agency tendered his resignation on Thursday (Aug 25) after the investigation findings on security of former prime minister Shinzo Abe were released.

Abe was shot and killed on the campaign trail on Jul 8 in the Nara region.

“We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that’s why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today,” AFP quoted Itaru Nakamura as saying.

Nakamura announced his resignation at a press briefing detailing the findings of an investigation into flaws in how the former prime minister was protected.

“As we scrutinized and reflected on the incident, we decided to start over and overhaul our security system,” Nakamura added.

The suspected killer of Abe was detained immediately after the shooting incident. His motive on the assassination was linked to the Unification Church.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dandel fernandez chess 2nd place 2

Dubai-based OFW nurse bags 2nd at 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival – Frontline Heroes

6 mins ago
Pia Wurtzback Jeremy Jauncey London

“I gained… a Daddy.”: Pia Wurtzbach greets fiancé Jeremy Jauncey on his birthday

20 mins ago
The Filipino Times cybercrime 1

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1M fine, jail for using electronic systems to commit crimes in UAE

26 mins ago
bill shock

‘Ano to buong bayan?’ PHP1.5 million electric bill shocks Laguna resident

26 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button