House committee on OFWs pushes for dedicated OFW wing in every PH hospital

The House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs is pushing to have a designated wing in every hospital specifically intended for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents.

This was part of the meeting discussed between the House committee and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) led by Secretary Susan Ople on Tuesday.

Currently, the first OFW Hospital, which offers free medical service to OFWs and their legal dependents, was constructed in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

The House also supports the establishment of an OFW sovereign fund to encourage all OFWs to invest their money or remittances with the government.

Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo, committee chair, said the proposed OFW Sovereign Fund shall be used solely by the national government to finance significantly urgent national government and private projects with strong emphasis on productive and job-generating industrial or agricultural projects.

The earnings of OFWs from their investment in the bonds or other debt or investment instrument shall be exempt from income tax and documentary stamp tax.