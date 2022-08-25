Family of man run over by school bus in Dubai gets AED 2M payout from insurance

The family of a man, who was run over by a school bus in Dubai, will get AED 2 million compensation from an insurance company after the court intervened.

The mother, wife, and son of the deceased had filed a complaint against the company with the Insurance Authority requesting for compensation of over AED 2 million, since the deceased was the breadwinner of the family, local media reports said.

The Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee urged the firm to pay the family, which the Court of First Instance upheld, and the insurance company subsequently challenged the judgement before the Dubai Civil Court of Appeal.

The firm allegedly claimed in its appeal that it had presented a defense to the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee to deny the family’s request for compensation, but that the committee ignored the defense and did not reply to it.

The Dubai Civil Court of Appeals rejected the move and ordered the insurance firm to pay the sum to the victim’s family.