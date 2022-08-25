Court rejects woman’s plea seeking AED 150,000 from ex-husband in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal has upheld the ruling of the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court that rejected a lawsuit filed by a woman seeking to obligate her ex-husband to repay her AED 150,000 which she gave him as a loan during their marriage.

The court noted that the case papers were devoid of any evidence of indebtedness, local media reports said.

The appellant had reportedly filed a lawsuit demanding to obligate her ex-husband to pay her AED 150,000, and 12 percent legal interest from the date of the claim, besides the fees, expenses, and the lawyer’s fees.

The appellant said that during her marriage to the appellee, she lent him AED 150,000, including Dhs100,000 through a bank transfer, and two cheques, the first of which was for Dhs40,000 and the second was for Dhs10,000, a report in Gulf Today pointed out.

The appellant reportedly affirmed that she demanded the appellee to return the amount, but he delayed her and did not repay it.

She attached to her claim a bank transfer receipt, two cheques, legally translated, and the identity of the appellee, the report said.

The appellee was quoted as saying that the amounts transferred to his account were the payment of a debt he owed the appellant. He attached a receipt for transferring Dhs100,000 from his account to the appellant’s account before the date of transferring the same amount to his account by her.

The Court of First Instance dismissed the case and obligated the appellant to pay the fees and expenses of the case, the media reports said, adding that the appellant appealed the ruling but the court rejected her appeal.