WATCH: Drivers warned against getting distracted at traffic signals

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been warned against the dangers of getting distracted at the traffic signals as it can be fatal.

In a new social media message, Abu Dhabi Police have shared footage of a motorist jumping red lights and the damaging consequences on the road when drivers are distracted.

Abu Dhabi Police have reminded motorists that Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding impounding vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi clarified that drivers who jumped a red light could face a penalty of Dh1,000 and earn 12 black points.

In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30-days or a maximum of three months until payment of a Dh50,000 impoundment fine.

In case of non-payment of fine after three months, the vehicle will be put for sale in auction, authorities have said.