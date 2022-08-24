Latest News

UAE unveils updated COVID-19 protocols for school reopening

The UAE has unveiled COVID-19 safety measures as more than one million students are getting ready to return to schools next week for the new academic year 2022-2023.

Here are the guidelines issued by the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) for students, teachers and administrative staff for the new academic year:

  • Students from the age of 12 years and above, educational and administrative staff, and service providers are required to obtain a negative result for the COVID-19 PCR test for a period not exceeding 96 hours from the first school day without the need to conduct a periodic test, as the emergence of symptoms only will require conducting the test.
  • All students, including the non-vaccinated for health reasons or excluded from vaccination, are allowed to join in person learning.
  • Green pass is required to enter the university campus for the non-vaccinated due to health reasons or who are excluded from vaccination.
  • Cancelling the physical distancing inside educational facilities, and each facility decides according to its capacity, and this applies to school buses.
  • Wearing facemask will continue mandatory inside closed spaces, and the option of distance learning is available for students and educational and administrative staff infected with COVID-19 or those who are suffering from respiratory symptoms until a medical examination is conducted. Also, bus drivers and supervisors must abide by public safety procedures such as wearing masks and sterilizing hands regularly.
  • Thermal screenings are not required, provided students who have high temperatures stay away from schools and test for Covid. If they test negative, they have to apply for a sick leave.

