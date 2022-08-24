UAE unveils updated COVID-19 protocols for school reopening

The UAE has unveiled COVID-19 safety measures as more than one million students are getting ready to return to schools next week for the new academic year 2022-2023.

Here are the guidelines issued by the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) for students, teachers and administrative staff for the new academic year:

Students from the age of 12 years and above, educational and administrative staff, and service providers are required to obtain a negative result for the COVID-19 PCR test for a period not exceeding 96 hours from the first school day without the need to conduct a periodic test, as the emergence of symptoms only will require conducting the test.

All students, including the non-vaccinated for health reasons or excluded from vaccination, are allowed to join in person learning.

Green pass is required to enter the university campus for the non-vaccinated due to health reasons or who are excluded from vaccination.

Cancelling the physical distancing inside educational facilities, and each facility decides according to its capacity, and this applies to school buses.

Wearing facemask will continue mandatory inside closed spaces, and the option of distance learning is available for students and educational and administrative staff infected with COVID-19 or those who are suffering from respiratory symptoms until a medical examination is conducted. Also, bus drivers and supervisors must abide by public safety procedures such as wearing masks and sterilizing hands regularly.

Thermal screenings are not required, provided students who have high temperatures stay away from schools and test for Covid. If they test negative, they have to apply for a sick leave.