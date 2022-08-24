Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Thailand to hire Filipino tourism workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Thailand is now opening its tourism industry to Filipino workers according to the country’s tourism agency.

In a GMA News report, Thailand said that thousands of job vacancies are up for grabs from staff to hotel manager positions.

RELATED STORY: Thailand keen to hire Filipino hospitality workers to address shortage: DOT

The Thai tourism office said that they are experiencing a shortage of tourism workers since they lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in their countries.

The DOT said that the Labor Department is now fixing the tourism job fair in September to facilitate the request of the Southeast Asian country to hire more Filipino workers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai car accidents feb 2022 2

27 dead, 655 injured in road accidents in Dubai in H1 2022

3 hours ago
iStock 899901088

Husband breaks wife’s jaw, then stabs her to death in hospital’s operation room

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Police distracted driving video

WATCH: Drivers warned against getting distracted at traffic signals

3 hours ago
Gerald Anderson Kylie Padilla

Kylie Padilla addresses pregnancy rumors, says Gerald Anderson is a friend

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button