Thailand to hire Filipino tourism workers

Thailand is now opening its tourism industry to Filipino workers according to the country’s tourism agency.

In a GMA News report, Thailand said that thousands of job vacancies are up for grabs from staff to hotel manager positions.

The Thai tourism office said that they are experiencing a shortage of tourism workers since they lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in their countries.

The DOT said that the Labor Department is now fixing the tourism job fair in September to facilitate the request of the Southeast Asian country to hire more Filipino workers.