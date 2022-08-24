Sharjah stores to charge consumers 25 fils for plastic bag from October 1

Single-use plastic bags and materials will be banned in the emirate of Sharjah from January 1, 2024.

As part of this move, sales outlets in the emirate will charge consumers 25 fils for each single-use plastic bag from October 1 this year.

From January 1, 2024, it will be prohibited to trade, produce, offer or import single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate, according to a resolution issued by the Sharjah Executive Council.

The resolution is part of the implementation of directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Environmentally-friendly alternatives and multi-use bags will be provided to shoppers, the resolution pointed out.

The resolution aims to protect the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution. It will encourage a culture of sustainability among residents by reducing the use of single-use bags till they are totally banned.

Authorities will ensure that the use of multi-use bags is governed by sustainability standards. These bags will be subject to technical specifications approved by the Department of Municipal Affairs.

Sales outlets are also required to inform consumers about the 25-fil tariff, raise their awareness about risks and guide them to use alternatives. Stores too are required to reduce the consumption of such bags.

Sharjah’s Department of Municipal Affairs has been tasked with formulating plans and policies to implement the ban. It will also undertake consumer awareness programmes to help residents switch to multi-use and environment-friendly bags.

In Abu Dhabi, a ban on single-use plastics went into effect on June 1. Dubai retailers, meanwhile, have been charging 25 fils per bag since July 1.