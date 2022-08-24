Man accidentally cuts off his private parts due to dreams of chopping meat

A man, reportedly dreaming about cutting up meat, has accidentally cut off his own private part.

Kofi Atta, the 42-year-old Ghanian, reportedly said he was taking a short afternoon nap wherein he dreamt that he was chopping a goat to help his wife prepare a meal for dinner.

“Soon enough, he felt pain in his genital area and was shouting for help to his neighbors,” reported BBC’s Nigeria-based online news site.

In his dialect, the Ghana-based farmer reportedly said: “I no remember how I carry de knife, even me I dey confused.”

He was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Surgery is reportedly required to help him recover.

“Right now, I dey hospital for here, all dem dey give me be fluids den some injections but I dey need surgery,” he said. “I no get money to fuel ambulance wey go carry me go Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for surgery.”

Another version reported by the Ghanaian news channel GHOne TV suggest that Kofi dreamt of butchering goats at the time. His wife, who was reportedly traveling at the time of the incident, rushed back home to find her husband holding a knife and the chopped body part.

Kofi was reportedly suffering from parasomnia, a phenomenon wherein abnormal or underisable behavior is done while sleeping. This includes sleepwalking, confusional arousal, night terrors, etc.

42 year old man is currently battling for his life after he Allegedly cut off his penis with knives whiles dreaming of slaughtering a goat to help his wife prepare an evening meal. #GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/Oc1lMC6wGy — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) August 15, 2022