LOOK: 83-year-old lola finishes high school at Samar

An 83-year-old Corcondia Relleta of Calbayog City in Samar province recently completed her basic education.

On Aug. 15, Corcondia Relleta graduated from high school under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) of the Department of Education (DepEd).

According to her 21-year-old granddaughter Gorgie Relleta, her lola was all smiles during the graduation ceremony in her home city.

RELATED STORY: 61-year-old finishes junior high school in Philippines

“She was so happy to finally wear a toga. She was beaming with pride,” she was quoted as saying in a report by Inquirer.

Gorgie reportedly said her grandmother was not able to finish her studies due to poverty.