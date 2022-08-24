Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Husband breaks wife’s jaw, then stabs her to death in hospital’s operation room

A man was arrested on Tuesday for killing his wife in a hospital’s operation room when she was getting ready for a surgery in Jordan.

Sources said the woman was in the hospital for the surgery on her jaw that her husband had broken about a week ago as a result of attacks that left bruises in different parts of her body.

An official of Jordanian Public Security Directorate has said that an investigation has begun in the incident that happened at Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman.

According to the official, the man, an Arab, stabbed his wife several times with a sharp object, which led to her death immediately.

The husband claimed that he wanted to visit her in order to raise her morale before the operation, but as soon as he entered the room, he took out the tool he was hiding, and kept attacking her until she breathed her last, local media reports said.

There were reports of family disputes between the two that escalated recently, a report in Gulf Today pointed out.

