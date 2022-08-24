Hontiveros: ES Vic Rodriguez aware of sugar importation draft order

Senator Risa Hontiveros insisted that Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez was aware of the draft sugar importation order, which would have allowed some 300,000 metric tons of sugar to enter the country.

In a Senate Blue Ribbon hearing, Hontiveros said that there is no truth to Malacanang’s claims that the importation order under Sugar Order No. 4 was illegal and was issued beyond the authority.

Resigned Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian said in a separate hearing that he signed the order based on the memorandum given to him on July 15 by Rodriguez.

The lawmaker also questioned why it took some time before Rodriguez brought the issue to the President.

“Sabi ni Sec. Trixie Angeles, wala daw alam si ES sa Sugar Order No. 4. Ang sabi pa niya, nung nalaman daw ni ES yung SO No. 4, pinagbigay alam nila sa Pangulo at diumano nagalit ang pangulo,” Hontiveros said.

“As early as August 5, 2022, a draft of the Sugar Order No. 4 was already submitted to former SRA administrator Leo Sebastian. In the afternoon of August 5, the DA OSec already wrote to the ES at ito yung inamin ni ES kanina and sent him the said draft as well as a Memorandum for the President,” she added.

“Ibig sabihin po, alam ni Sec. Rodriguez na may umiikot na draft order. An order that received support from stakeholders of the sugar industry. Did he mention this at all to his principal? Di ba dapat ang ES prinoprotektahan ang pangulo? Di ba dapat ang ES gatekeeper?,” she continued.

Rodriguez defended himself from the controversial order and said that it was signed without Marcos’ approval.

“There is nothing more important than food security, its availability to the most ordinary Filipino, and ensure food price stability to achieve our goal na walang Pilipinong nagugutom,” he said.