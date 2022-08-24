Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Covid-19: Free PCR tests for some UAE school students at over 200 centers

The UAE authorities will offer free COVID-19 PCR tests to students and staff of 226 public schools across the UAE from August 25 to August 28.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) tweeted that the Covid-19 screening points include 189 centers at schools in Dubai and the northern emirates and 37 centers in Abu Dhabi schools with a large capacity that serves students and educational staff.

Public school pupils in UAE will return to school campuses for the new academic year 2022-2023 on Monday.

According to the ESE, teachers and administrative staff have already reported back to schools for preparations.

The ESE has urged students and school staff to undergo the Covid-19 test because they have to present a 96 hours negative PCR result on the first day of reporting to school, local media reports said.

UAE authorities announced on Tuesday that more than 1.65 million students will be returning to schools.

