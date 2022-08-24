Auction organizer jailed for embezzling AED1.1 M worth of luxury watches

A seller and auction organizer has been jailed for six months for embezzling around AED 1.1 million from the sale of three precious watches handed over to him by a GCC man to sell.

The Dubai Misdemeanors Court has also imposed a fine of AED 1,115,000 on the auction organizer in a case that dates back to January 2022 when the victim had filed a report.

The GCC man had complained that he had been defrauded and AED 1,115,000, the value of precious watches was embezzled from him, local media reports said.

According to his testimony in the interrogations, he communicated with a person specialised in selling valuables through his account on a social networking site, to help him sell 3 precious watches in an auction he organised through his website.

The complainant added that he agreed with the suspect to sell the watches within 15 days, but after the agreed time passed, he contacted him to receive the value of the watches. However, the seller began to evade returning the watches or their value, so he reported it to the police, a report in Gulf Today highlighted.

Police investigations highlighted that the suspect worked legally in organizing auctions and that he received 3 watches from the complainant and sold them in an auction he organised.

The suspect was arrested. He confessed that he received the watches and sold them but he could not hand over the money because he was held in other cases, media reports said.