27 dead, 655 injured in road accidents in Dubai in H1 2022

Twenty-seven people died and 655 were injured in road accidents in Dubai during the first half of the year.

Sudden swerving, not leaving a safe distance between vehicles and not abiding by traffic rules were the main causes of the 1,009 accidents in the emirate, a senior Dubai Police official has been quoted as saying.

Figures were down from the same period last year, when 61 people died and 1,100 were injured in 1,664 accidents, local media reports highlighted.

“Being distracted by mobile phones while driving [can result in] serious mistakes, like speeding or sudden swerving, which can cause deadly collisions,” Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the Traffic Department in Dubai Police, was quoted as saying by The National.

“Speeding and other traffic violations caused the deaths of 27 people this year.”

In addition, more than 33,000 fines were issued to drivers who were using their mobile phones while behind the wheel, the reports pointed out.

The department reportedly said that 2,285 vehicles were involved in road accidents this year across Dubai, a reduction on last year’s figure, which was 3,749.