UAE visitors may log into Alhosn App by entering their passport number

A new feature of Alhosn app allows people visiting the UAE to log into the application by entering their passport number before arriving in the country.

Fully vaccinated visitors to the country can obtain the green pass on the application, provided that COVID-19 PCR test are conducted after every 14 days, the application highlighted on its social media accounts.

Those who are non-vaccinated, partially vaccinated visitors or those whose vaccination certificates are not accepted in the country, must conduct a PCR test every 48 hours to obtain the green pass in the application, it added.

“Alhosn” also pointed out that a new feature, which allows UAE citizens and residents to log into the application via the UAE Pass (digital identity), which provides a set of new features that help users delete and control their mobile phone numbers on the application.

It helps users log into their accounts on the app safely without the need to use a single-use password (OTP).

The application reiterated the need to remind the public not to share their confidential information of their accounts on the application publicly.

It explained that this information is the one’s personal information as displayed on his/her Alhosn passes, the QR code generated by one’s pass, which cannot be shared with others because it contains personal information.