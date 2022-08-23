Signal No.3 raised in parts of Cagayan, Isabela due to Florita

PAGASA has raised Signal No. 3 to several parts of Cagayan, Isabela and Babuyan Islands due to Tropical Cyclone Florita.

TCWS No. 3 — where “storm-force winds” were prevailing or expected within 18 hours — were raised in the following:

• Southern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Fuga Is., Dalupiri Is.),

• Northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

• Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

PAGASA said that moderate winds in these areas could threaten or damage properties.

The following areas are now under Signal No.2:

• rest of mainland Cagayan,

• rest of Babuyan Islands,

• rest of Isabela,

• Quirino,

• the northern and eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Villaverde, Solano, Kasibu),

• Apayao,

• Abra,

• Kalinga,

• Mountain Province,

• Ifugao,

• the northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Bakun, Mankayan, Kibungan),

• Ilocos Norte,

• Ilocos Sur, and

• the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Meantime, these areas will be under Signal No. 1:

• Batanes,

• the rest of Nueva Vizcaya,

• the rest of Benguet,

• La Union,

• Pangasinan,

• the eastern portion of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Ramos, Pura, Victoria, La Paz, City of Tarlac, Concepcion),

• Nueva Ecija,

• the rest of Aurora,

• the eastern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba),

• the eastern portion of Bulacan (San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte),

• the eastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras),

• the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag) including Polillo Islands,

• the northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete), and

• Camarines Norte

The weather bureau expects Florita to make landfall today and will head to the northwestern part of the country.

Florita will traverse Northern Luzon after and emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday night.

The tropical cyclone will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday.