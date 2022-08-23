‘Salamat’: Graduates with unique bouquets grateful for their families

Unlike the common graduation bouquets made out of roses or daisies, two graduates from the Philippines have unique graduation bouquets that have deeper stories that will warm your heart.

SIBLING GOALS

Jechel Fillone, a fresh graduate of Bachelor in Secondary Education Major in English in the University of Antique, has caught netizens heart and attention for sharing photos of herself holding a bouquet made out of remittances receipts that she received from her siblings since 2018.

Filone shared that she created the bouquet as a gesture of gratitude to her siblings who sent her allowances throughout her four years in college.

“Buong puso akong nagpapasalamat sa Diyos na binigyan ako ng mga kapatid na responsable at matulungin. Salamat dahil kahit mahirap, at kahit kinakapos minsan di nila sila nagkulang tumulong sa abot ng kanilang makakaya,” said Filone.

Filone’s siblings Jelyn, works as an office assistant in Iloilo and Efren, a security guard in Aklan helped support her studies after their mother died. Their father works as a farmer.

According to her, the receipts which she collected from 2018 to 2022 amounted to a total of 85,100 pesos.

Filone has a message for her siblings: “Salamat sa pagpalibang bumili ng mga gusto ninyo para lamang may maibigay sa akin o sa amin na inyong kapatid. Sana marami pang blessing na darating sa atin makaya natin lahat ng hamon na darating na magkasama pati na ni Papa. Dahil alam kung tiyan na ikatutuwa ni Mama Yun.”

HARVESTING SUCESS

Meanwhile, Rosemarie Villarin, 23, a graduate of Bachelor of Elementary Education Major in General Content of Cebu Technological University-Naga Extension Campus, warmed the hearts of netizens after sharing a post of her vegetable bouquet which her mom, a farmer and vegetable vendor prepared for her.

Villarin said that she is proud to carry their harvest which helped her graduate.

“All the cheers and celebrations on this graduation are possible only because of you Mama thank you for all the support you have extended to me. Being a vendor at the same time mother to your 8 children has been not easy but with the Grace of God you accomplished it. I owe you a lot Ma. I am the luckiest daughter in the world,” she captioned her post.

She graduated cum laude and hopes to prepare for her licensure exam and become a teacher.

“32 years my parents were farmers. Vegetables bouquet it symbolize our livehood. My mama decided na gulay ang kaniyang graduation gift because it is so meaningful and worth it,” said Villarin in an interview with The Filipino Times.