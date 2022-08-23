Man accused of conning woman with ‘marriage proposal’ to steal her money

A foreman has been given a six-month jail term by the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors for promising to marry a European girl to dupe her of AED620,000.

The court has also imposed AED620,000 fine on the 33-year-old convict, who would be deported after serving his jail term.

Local media reports said that the Asian foreman claimed to be a “US army officer”. He promised to marry the girl, took the money from her, and disappeared.

They met on a dating app in January 2020 and their relationship ended in January 2022.

The victim said that the convict was communicating with her via WhatsApp and Skype, but he would refuse to open his camera when they talk. He reasoned out that he was working in a military institution and was not allowed to open the camera.

When the woman searched the profile of her online fiancé on the Internet, she found out that his photo and name matched that of an army officer abroad. Her suspicions grew that the identity of her fiancé was false and that she fell for a scam.

A team of criminal investigations was able to identify the man behind this online dating scam.