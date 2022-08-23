Gang arrested for stealing AED430,000 from three Al Qusais houses

Dubai Police have arrested a gang for stealing AED 430,000 from three houses in Al Qusais at night while their owners were not at home.

Brigadier Abdulhalim Al Hashemi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station in Dubai, said that the police station received three burglary reports in a row from homeowners.

Brigadier Al Hashemi said that all the thefts were committed by the same burglars as the criminal method was the same.

A team of criminal investigation was able through the search and investigation to identity the perpetrators.

The two Asians confessed to their crimes. They were referred to the Public Prosecution.