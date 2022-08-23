Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Flood, heavy rains did not stop students in PH to resume classes

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Lisa Marie David, Reuters

The first week of back-to-school in the Philippines’ has been met with heavy rains and flood as Tropical depression ‘Florita’ strengthens into a Tropical storm.

Read: Signal No.3 raised in parts of Cagayan, Isabela due to Florita

A flood-prone school in Macabebe, Pampanga did not let the flood which was due to a high tide stop their first day of classes on Monday, August 22.

In the photos taken by Lisa Marie David, students can be seen soaked in the ankle-level flood while singing the Philippine National anthem and proceeding with their lectures.

Netizens requested for the situation to be raised on the national level with one user saying, “Kawawa naman mga bata at teachers.”

baha
Photo courtesy: Lisa Marie David, Reuters

The Filipino Times interviewed Dave Cantere, a resident from Macabebe who has a three year old daughter, Adia who’s supposed to begin kindergarten this academic year. However, given the frequent flooding conditions, Cantere decided to not enroll his daughter this academic year as he concerns of his daughter’s health and safety.

“Though gusto ko rin po sana maranasan po ni Adia pumasok sa school etong taon kaso un nga po, medyo delikado po kasi mataas tubig baha at madulas po kalsada,” said Cantere.

Cantere said he plans to move to another town next year where he can enroll his daughter.

“Balak ko rin po kasi lumipat ng bahay nextyear sa ibng bayan po kung saan hindi inaabot ng baha,” said Cantere.

reuters
Photo courtesy: Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Meanwhile, students of San Pablo City did not let the rainy weather stop them from resuming the in-person classes.

In photos shared by the Department of Education (DepEd) San Pablo City, students can be seen doing their flag raising ceremony despite the gloomy weather.

“Bagaman at maulan ang panahon,hindi ito inalintana ng mga mag-aaral sa SDO San Pablo sa kanilang pagkasabik sa unang araw ng klase.Isinagawa sa loob ng klasrum ang “flag raising ceremony”sa mga paaralang may bahagyang ulan upang mapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng mga bata, sinigurado din na nasusunod ang “minimum health protocol” dito,” said DepEd San Pablo City.

san pablo4

On Tuesday, August 23, classes were suspended in majority of schools in Luzon due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon ‘Florita’.

Read: ‘Florita’ intensifies into tropical storm, rainfall and landslides expected

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT bouquet

‘Salamat’: Graduates with unique bouquets grateful for their families

1 hour ago
istockphoto 638980290 612x612 1

Abu Dhabi police arrest group for reckless bike stunts on bridge

3 hours ago
Ajman Al Ittihad road plans 2

Ajman announces road diversions as new bridge comes up on Al Ittihad Street

10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 at 10.52.52 AM

‘Unstoppable’: Ruffa Gutierrez takes Master’s degree right after graduating from college

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button