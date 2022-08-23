Flood, heavy rains did not stop students in PH to resume classes

The first week of back-to-school in the Philippines’ has been met with heavy rains and flood as Tropical depression ‘Florita’ strengthens into a Tropical storm.

A flood-prone school in Macabebe, Pampanga did not let the flood which was due to a high tide stop their first day of classes on Monday, August 22.

In the photos taken by Lisa Marie David, students can be seen soaked in the ankle-level flood while singing the Philippine National anthem and proceeding with their lectures.

Netizens requested for the situation to be raised on the national level with one user saying, “Kawawa naman mga bata at teachers.”

The Filipino Times interviewed Dave Cantere, a resident from Macabebe who has a three year old daughter, Adia who’s supposed to begin kindergarten this academic year. However, given the frequent flooding conditions, Cantere decided to not enroll his daughter this academic year as he concerns of his daughter’s health and safety.

“Though gusto ko rin po sana maranasan po ni Adia pumasok sa school etong taon kaso un nga po, medyo delikado po kasi mataas tubig baha at madulas po kalsada,” said Cantere.

Cantere said he plans to move to another town next year where he can enroll his daughter.

“Balak ko rin po kasi lumipat ng bahay nextyear sa ibng bayan po kung saan hindi inaabot ng baha,” said Cantere.

Meanwhile, students of San Pablo City did not let the rainy weather stop them from resuming the in-person classes.

In photos shared by the Department of Education (DepEd) San Pablo City, students can be seen doing their flag raising ceremony despite the gloomy weather.

“Bagaman at maulan ang panahon,hindi ito inalintana ng mga mag-aaral sa SDO San Pablo sa kanilang pagkasabik sa unang araw ng klase.Isinagawa sa loob ng klasrum ang “flag raising ceremony”sa mga paaralang may bahagyang ulan upang mapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng mga bata, sinigurado din na nasusunod ang “minimum health protocol” dito,” said DepEd San Pablo City.

On Tuesday, August 23, classes were suspended in majority of schools in Luzon due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon ‘Florita’.

