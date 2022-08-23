Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DepEd denies talks in revising school textbooks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago

The Department of Education denies any moves or talks in revising school textbooks to change some historical events.

“Sa DepEd, ang ginagawa nating pagre-review ay for learning competencies. Sa umuugong na talks of revisions or anything like that, walang pinag-uusapan na ganyan,” Deped Spokesperson Michael Poa said in an interview with GMA News.

RELATED STORY: Sen. Padilla pushes for PH history to be back in High School Curriculum

“Di naman tayo bingi, naririnig naman natin yang ganyang usapan even in social media but I think we should also not dwell on that kasi there’s no discussion on any revision as to historical events. Walang ganon talaga. Ang trabaho natin ay itaas ang quality of education so it’s the learning competencies. Wala pong napag-uusapan na ganyan,” he added.

Poa said their focus now is to expand regional high schools and training of teachers to ensure competitiveness of students.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

court gavel hammer

Conman jailed in Dubai for duping European girl of AED 620,000

4 seconds ago
Vhong Navarro Deniece Cornejo

Vhong Navarro camp insists Deniece Cornejo swore that the actor did not rape her

27 mins ago
aicelle santos hospital

Aicelle Santos asks for prayers for mom in critical condition

46 mins ago
Florita as of August 23 1040am PH

Signal No.3 raised in parts of Cagayan, Isabela due to Florita

53 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button