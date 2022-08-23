DepEd denies talks in revising school textbooks

The Department of Education denies any moves or talks in revising school textbooks to change some historical events.

“Sa DepEd, ang ginagawa nating pagre-review ay for learning competencies. Sa umuugong na talks of revisions or anything like that, walang pinag-uusapan na ganyan,” Deped Spokesperson Michael Poa said in an interview with GMA News.

“Di naman tayo bingi, naririnig naman natin yang ganyang usapan even in social media but I think we should also not dwell on that kasi there’s no discussion on any revision as to historical events. Walang ganon talaga. Ang trabaho natin ay itaas ang quality of education so it’s the learning competencies. Wala pong napag-uusapan na ganyan,” he added.

Poa said their focus now is to expand regional high schools and training of teachers to ensure competitiveness of students.