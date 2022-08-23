Conman jailed in Dubai for duping European girl of AED 620,000

A foreman, who claimed to be a US army officer, has been jailed for six months by the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors for promising to marry a European girl and duping her of AED 620,000.

The court has also imposed AED 620,000 fine on the 33-year-old convict, who would be deported after serving his jail term.

Local media reports suggested that the Asian foreman had promised to marry the girl, but took the money, from her and disappeared.

The story began in January 2020 and continued until January 2022, when the convict communicated with a European girl via a dating app.

RELATED STORY: Dollar swindler: Fake firm owner in Dubai robs American woman of $250,000

According to the victim, she was looking for a person to marry or befriend through an application for dating, and she chose the suspect and then the story began.

He reportedly started talking about his work as an officer in the army of a Western country, and he was talking to her from the UAE. He also told her that he wanted to marry her and move to the US.

She added that the convict was communicating with her via the “WhatsApp” and “Skype” and that he was refusing to open his camera, claiming that he was working in a military institution, and was not allowed to open the camera.

The convict asked her for sums, to give to one of the soldiers to replace him in the service, so as to speed up their marriage and move to live in the United States, a report in Gulf Today pointed out.

She reportedly transferred sums to him over a period of time, including crypto currency worth AED 100,000, which he claimed would give to an official as a bribe to allow him quit the job.

The victim reportedly transferred him a total of AED620,000.

READ ON: Dubai court jails man for swindling AED 800,000 from 59 jobseekers

After transferring the money, she asked to meet him to complete marriage procedures, but he became unreachable, as all his communication accounts and his phone were not working.

She reportedly discovered that she had been tricked when she searched with the photos in the search engine.

The man in the pictures was a former officer living in the USA, and that he is married and has children, so she filed a report with the police.

A team of criminal investigations was able to identify the convict and trace the transaction details in his bank account reported by the victim.