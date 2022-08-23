Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman announces road diversions as new bridge comes up on Al Ittihad Street

Ajman has announced road diversions as a three-lane bridge is being constructed on Al Ittihad Street.

The Ittihad Street development project, which will be complete by October 2023, also includes the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of Al Ittihad Street and Kuwait Street, under the bridge.

Another bridge will be constructed for motorists coming from Al Hassan Bin Al Haitham Street and heading outside the emirate, from the Ajman Industrial Area towards Sharjah, said Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman’s Municipality and Planning Department.

He said that the project is being executed in line with the strategic goal of developing an integrated infrastructure and strengthening the interconnection between residential communities.

Al Nuaimi called on residents and visitors of the emirate to follow the directional signs and use the diversion.

Ajman Al Ittihad road plans

“The diversion includes five lanes coming from the emirate of Sharjah towards Sheikh Khalifa Intersection, in addition to two lanes towards Al Nuaimiya area,’’ he was quoted as saying.

Al Nuaimi reportedly said that the project falls within the second package of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to develop the infrastructure in the emirate.

