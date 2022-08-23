Abu Dhabi police arrest group for reckless bike stunts on bridge

Abu Dhabi police have arrested people from different nationalities who posted a video clip on social media while they were cycling and doing reckless bike stunts on Sheikh Zayed bridge in Abu Dhabi.

According to authorities, such acts are in violation of traffic laws and regulations.

In addition to the arrest of the reckless bikers, the Abu Dhabi police also arrested the group of people who were involved in the show of the air bikes and disregarding the safety of the others in by sharing the clip that circulated through social media.

The authority has explained that participating in such activities by driving bicycles in dangerous places and posting videos containing those negative behaviors in social media are punishable offenses.

They urged the youth to abide by the laws and be responsible in order to not endanger their lives and the lives of others.