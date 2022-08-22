Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: PBBM, sons surprise Liza Marcos on her 63rd birthday

First Lady Liza Marcos celebrated her 63rd birthday with a special surprise from President Bongbong Marcos and her three sons – Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Simon, and Vincent.

In a video posted on PBBM’s official Facebook page, President Marcos said that even after so many years he still feels blessed to have Liza as his life partner.

“To my beloved wife, words have already been said as to how valuable she is as a person and how remarkable she really is. Sometimes its really hard to believe that she did me a favor of marrying me,” said President Marcos who also sang his rendition of “Never Let Her Slip Away” by Andrew Gold.

The video also recreated a parody song of The Sound of Music’s “My Favorite Things” which Ilocos Rep. Marcos revealed as one of the First Lady’s favorite songs. The song described particular characteristics of the First Lady such as being well-organized, tech-savvy, and even sending screenshots of messages to friends.

At the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, First Lady Liza Marcos got her Interdisciplinary Studies degree in 1981 and her law degree in 1985.

She enrolled in post-graduate Criminal Procedure classes at New York University in 1989. She initially met President Marcos in New York, where he was also a student at the time.

On April 17, 1993, they exchanged vows at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

Watch the video here:

