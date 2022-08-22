VIRAL: Netizens outraged as speeding car hits security guard in PH

Netizens have expressed worry and outrage over a footage of a security guard being hit by a speeding black SUV in the Philippines on August 22.

In a dashcam video posted by Allen Verzosa Gutierrez, the security guard was manning the traffic as a vehicle was leaving The Orchard. A black SUV, driving at a very fast speed, hit the security guard who tried to move out of the way. An unknown item was seen flinging several meters above as well.

Later on in the video, the body of the security guard was seen on the side of the road.

In the Facebook thread, Gutierrez stated that the security guard was drenched in his own blood. The black SUV stopped quite far from the scene of the crime. Gutierrez surmised that it was only due to the fact that the car’s coolant got damaged.

Watch the video here: