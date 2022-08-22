UAE’s five-year multi-entry tourist visa: All you need to know

The UAE authorities have been issuing a five-year, multiple-entry tourist visa to citizens of all nationalities since March 2021.

Those wishing to apply for a five-year tourist visa from Dubai must apply on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website and mobile application.

This visa allows tourists to enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days during each visit. Holders can extend the visas for another 90 days without leaving the country. The visa allows families outside the country to spend more time with their loved ones in the UAE.

The visa program is crucial for businesses aiming to bring employees in and out of the country for meetings, conferences and other events.

Visa applications can be made online via the Federal Authorities for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) portal. Applicants who want a visa from within the country can approach accredited typing centres, such as the Amer247 Immigration Services centres.

Requirements:

A six-month bank statement demonstrating that you have a balance of USD 4,000 (Php 224,892.00*) or the equivalent amount in foreign currency; Proof of health insurance in the UAE; Copy of your passport’s first and last pages; Passport-sized, recent, colorful photos that must be taken against a white backdrop



Those who wish to apply for a UAE five-year multiple entry visa may additionally need to provide the following documents:

Photocopy of the airline ticket;

Proof of residency: A letter of invitation from friends and relatives in the UAE, hotel reservations, or a lease agreement

* $1 = Php 56.22

Charges